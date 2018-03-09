Main accused in Asma Rani murder case caught

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




Reporting by Shahab Akbar

The key accused in the Asma Rani murder case was arrested from Dubai Thursday.

Mujahid Afridi, the suspect, was located with the help of Interpol, said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa IG Salahuddin Mehsud. He will soon be brought to Pakistan. He is the nephew of a political leader in Kohat.



Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot dead in Kohat in January. She was allegedly killed over refusing a marriage proposal. She was taken to a nearby hospital in Kohat after being shot thrice. In a video statement that went viral, she identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her wounds.



The 23-year-old student was visiting Kohat, her hometown, during her holidays.

The K-P police had requested FIA to approach Interpol as Mujahid had reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia. Interpol had placed Mujahidâ€™s name on its most-wanted list.
Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Mashal Khan case: Absconding PTI councillor arrested

March 8, 2018 3:56 pm

Naqeebullah’s father demands Rao Anwar be arrested

March 6, 2018 6:02 pm

Interpol places Asma Rani murder suspect on most wanted list Â 

February 19, 2018 7:35 pm

Ex-student arrested after 17 shot dead at Florida high school

February 15, 2018 10:34 am

Murder case of Mardan minor girl resolved in 25 days, says KPK IG

February 7, 2018 11:25 am

Aasma Rani murder: Police make second arrest

February 3, 2018 10:15 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.