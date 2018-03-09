Main accused in Asma Rani murder case caught

Reporting by Shahab Akbar
The key accused in the Asma Rani murder case was arrested from Dubai Thursday.
Mujahid Afridi, the suspect, was located with the help of Interpol, said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa IG Salahuddin Mehsud. He will soon be brought to Pakistan. He is the nephew of a political leader in Kohat.
Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot dead in Kohat in January. She was allegedly killed over refusing a marriage proposal. She was taken to a nearby hospital in Kohat after being shot thrice. In a video statement that went viral, she identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her wounds.
Back to back great news today as Asma Rani's killer gets arrested too, right after Mashal Khan's. Props to KP Police for making us proud once again. pic.twitter.com/eVErDtqRNM
â€” Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) March 8, 2018
The 23-year-old student was visiting Kohat, her hometown, during her holidays.
The K-P police had requested FIA to approach Interpol as Mujahid had reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia. Interpol had placed Mujahidâ€™s name on its most-wanted list.
Story first published: 9th March 2018