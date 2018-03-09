Asif vows to impeach envoy for not voting against Syria

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that government would take action against Pakistan's diplomat for abstaining voting on Syria in the United Nations Security Council’s meeting last month.

Late last month, UNSC voted unanimously in favor of a 30-day cease-fire in Syria, after days of bombardment by the Syrian government on a Damascus suburb left hundreds of civilians dead.

The resolution called for all parties to “cease hostilities without delay” across the country to enable the “safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the warring sides to honor the temporary truce.

Today, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Urrehman, while speaking in the National Assembly, asked Khawaja Asif to clear government’s position as to why Islamabad did not take part in the voting.

Responding to the JUI-F chief’s Call Attention Notice, the minister assured that government would impeach its representative in the UN Human Rights Committee for abstaining from voting against killing of civilians and severe violation of human rights in Syria.

“I will let the house know on Monday as to under what circumstances Pakistan did not participate in voting, and if so, I assure Maulana that the person responsible will be impeached and stern action will be taken,” Asif assured.

“It is a matter of shame for us to be in an international forum and not vote for our Muslim brethren who are being subjected to atrocities,” he deplored. – Samaa
