Asif sees Nawaz becoming PM again

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday predicted that ousted premier Nawaz Sharif would become the country’s prime minister for a fourth time.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in his home-town, the foreign minister said: “I have a strong conviction that Nawaz Sharif will be elected as our prime minister for the record fourth time.”

Asif said he was afraid of no one and would keep asking for votes in the name of his leader.

“No power can stop me from taking Nawaz Sharif’s name,” the minister said, adding he had not abandoned his leader even in the most difficult situation.

The government will be dissolved on May 31 and the future of the country will be decided through the power of vote, he said.

All the politicians will be held accountable by the voters in forthcoming general elections,” he added.

Story first published: 17th March 2018