Asif sees Nawaz becoming PM again

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday predicted that ousted premier Nawaz Sharif would become the country’s prime minister for a fourth time.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in his home-town, the foreign minister said: “I have a strong conviction that Nawaz Sharif will be elected as our prime minister for the record fourth time.”

Asif said he was afraid of no one and would keep asking for votes in the name of his leader.

“No power can stop me from taking Nawaz Sharif’s name,” the minister said, adding he had not abandoned his leader even in the most difficult situation.

The government will be dissolved on May 31 and the future of the country will be decided through the power of vote, he said.

All the politicians will be held accountable by the voters in forthcoming general elections,” he added.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018: Three players fined, one warned for squabbling

March 17, 2018 11:01 pm

Lahore traffic plan for PSL matches finalised

March 17, 2018 9:32 pm

Terrorism clauses added in Nawaz Sharif shoe-throwing case

March 17, 2018 8:11 pm

PTI to battle mafia in upcoming election: Imran Khan

March 17, 2018 7:44 pm

University of Sindh student claims associate professor harassed her

March 17, 2018 6:55 pm

CJP announces to donate his organs to SIUT

March 17, 2018 6:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.