Asif Kirmani upset after opposition candidate bags Senate chairmanship

March 12, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's Asif Kirmani got upset after PML-N candidate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq lost the battle for Senate chairmanship to Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday and told a journalist to leave him alone.Â 

Asif Kirmani was making his way out of the Senate Hall when a journalist asked him to react to the 'big upset' which PML-N had suffered in the race for the Senate chairmanship.

"Leave me alone, I will talk later," he said to the journalist.

The journalist persisted to which a visibly upset Kirmani scolded him.

"Can you force me to react?" he asked him angrily.

PML-N's Raja Zafar-ul-Haq tasted defeat at the hands of Sadiq Sanjrani who polled 57 votes to become new Senate chairman.

On the other hand, PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla defeated Usman Khan Kakar by a margin of 10 votes to get elected as the new Senate deputy chairman.

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

PM Abbasi’s son tried to ‘choke’ PTI MNA

Senate elections: Where is Shehbaz Sharif?

Karachi policewoman suspended for demanding bribe

Watch: Shehbaz shows off wrestling talent

Dirty tactics will not deter Nawaz Sharif, says Maryam

Nawaz Sharif becomes latest victim of ‘shoe attack’

Ink attack on Khawaja Asif condemned

Multan Sultans lose 2nd game in a row – Watch wickets

Rameez Raja shares hilarious moment with fellow commentators

Highlights: Some excellent shots by Duminy of Islamabad United

Watch: Shaheen Afridi destroys Multan Sultans

Highlights: Lahore Qalandars boundaries

Multan Sultans innings: Wickets and boundaries

Arshman, the Pakistani boy who covered Dil Diyan Galaan

Reham’s book will benefit PTI’s election campaign: Imran

Watch: Chief Justice displeased over hospital’s bad condition

Social media voice disappointment over Qalandars

Watch: Ronchi blitz blows away Lahore Qalandars

Police officer Nabila Kausar is tough on criminals

CCTV footage unmasks gang involved in motorcycle theft

Maryam Nawaz continues to get ‘royal’ protocol

Municipal staff protest against Karachi police

I didn’t do anything ‘unique’: Adnan Pasha defends actions

Saudi Arabia to host WWE â€˜Greatest Royal Rumbleâ€™

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.