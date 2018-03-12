Asif Kirmani upset after opposition candidate bags Senate chairmanship

By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's Asif Kirmani got upset after PML-N candidate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq lost the battle for Senate chairmanship to Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday and told a journalist to leave him alone.Â

Asif Kirmani was making his way out of the Senate Hall when a journalist asked him to react to the 'big upset' which PML-N had suffered in the race for the Senate chairmanship.

"Leave me alone, I will talk later," he said to the journalist.

The journalist persisted to which a visibly upset Kirmani scolded him.

"Can you force me to react?" he asked him angrily.

PML-N's Raja Zafar-ul-Haq tasted defeat at the hands of Sadiq Sanjrani who polled 57 votes to become new Senate chairman.

On the other hand, PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla defeated Usman Khan Kakar by a margin of 10 votes to get elected as the new Senate deputy chairman.