Army Chief visits Brunei, holds high level meetings

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on an official visit to Brunei Darussalam, met leadership of the country.

COAS met sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah. Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence cooperation and military to military ties between both the countries discussed. COAS also met Deputy Def Minister, Maj Gen Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Mohd Yussof (Retd).

Later COAS met military leadership of the country including Commander of Brunei Land and Brunei Royal Armed Forces. Matters of mutual interest including training and security cooperation came under discussion.


The political and military leadership of Brunei acknowledged Pakistan's achievements in fight against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

