Army Chief inspects Pak-Afghan border fencing in Khyber

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


WASHINGTON: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and Khyber Agency on Saturday.

According to ISPR, at the corps headquarters Peshawar, the Army Chief was given detailed briefing on security situation in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, progress on Operation Raddul Fasaad, return of Temporarily Displaced Persons and development works.

In the Khyber Agency, the Army Chief witnessed progress on fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

He interacted with troops and tribal elders and hailed their sacrifices for peace and full support behind efforts of security forces.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured them that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the current gains towards enduring peace and stability.

Commander Peshawar Corps and IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also accompanied the Army Chief during his visit. -APP

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

March 14, 2018 7:49 pm

MPAs involved in horse-trading to face legal action: Fawad

March 6, 2018 7:42 pm

Karachi mayor wants KP-like local system: Imran

March 5, 2018 4:47 pm

COAS in Balochistan on two-day visit

March 4, 2018 5:15 pm

COAS says peace in Karachi is vital for Pakistan’s security

March 2, 2018 10:20 am

ECP officials, parliamentarians discuss code of conduct ahead of Senate polls

March 1, 2018 5:07 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.