Armed forces fully capable to beat all threats: PM Abbasi

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed the confidence that Armed Forces are fully prepared to neutralize and defeat complete spectrum of threats.

He expressed these views during a visit to Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of Armed Forces.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, specially the martyrs.

The Prime Minister assured that the nation will provide all necessary resources to meet defence requirements of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to him.

 

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

