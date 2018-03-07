Nehal Hashmi issued another contempt of court notice

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi was served another contempt of court notice, just a week after the flamboyant politician served one-month imprisonment in contempt of court case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the case and expressed his resentment over Hashmi, who appeared before the court and denied using derogatory remarks against judges.

When a video clip of Hashmi's latest speech was screened for the bench, the judges took exception to his fresh outburst, ordering registration of FIR against him.

Hashmi claimed that he had just repeated whatever some prisoners had said in the jail. “I assure you that I have been misquoted… I haven’t used expletives against you, but I apologise,” he said in his defence.

Adjourning the case, the court ordered Hashmi to to submit a written reply till March 11.

Flamboyant leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Nehal Hashmi, was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Wednesday after he completed one-month punishment in contempt of court case.

Earlier this month, Senator Hashmi was disqualified by Supreme Court and sentenced to one-month imprisonment over his incendiary speech against Supreme Court judges. Hashmi was sent to Adiala Jail where he served his imprisonment sentence. – Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Contempt of court: SC to indict Daniyal Aziz on March 13

March 6, 2018 4:53 pm

Tallal Chaudhry be provided with CD of his statements, orders SC

March 6, 2018 3:54 pm

NAB gets SC notice on bail plea of Raisaini

March 1, 2018 11:04 pm

Nehal Hashmi uses expletives for judiciary in latest video

March 1, 2018 3:51 pm

Flamboyant Nehal Hashmi released after one month in prison

February 28, 2018 6:01 pm

Dr Shahid Masood failed to give details of foreign accounts: FIA

February 28, 2018 12:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.