Nehal Hashmi issued another contempt of court notice

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the case and expressed his resentment over Hashmi, who appeared before the court and denied using derogatory remarks against judges.When a video clip of Hashmi's latest speech was screened for the bench, the judges took exception to his fresh outburst, ordering registration of FIR against him.Hashmi claimed that he had just repeated whatever some prisoners had said in the jail. “I assure you that I have been misquoted… I haven’t used expletives against you, but I apologise,” he said in his defence.Adjourning the case, the court ordered Hashmi to to submit a written reply till March 11.Flamboyant leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Nehal Hashmi, was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Wednesday after he completed one-month punishment in contempt of court case.Earlier this month, Senator Hashmi was disqualified by Supreme Court and sentenced to one-month imprisonment over his incendiary speech against Supreme Court judges. Hashmi was sent to Adiala Jail where he served his imprisonment sentence. – Samaa

Story first published: 7th March 2018