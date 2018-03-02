Another aerial firing video makes its way to social media

By: Samaa Web Desk

CHARSADDA: A video is doing the rounds on social media in which a couple of youngsters can be seen firing shots into the air in total violation of law and order.Â

The youngsters are resorting to aerial firing to celebrate a wedding that took place. The person who uploaded the video on social media happens to be the son of a police officer.

A couple of days ago, another video became prominent on social media in which a youngster named Adnan Pasha fired shots into the air at Karachi's busy Shahrah-e-Faisal road.

Before the video ended, Adnan Pasha issued a challenge to police and Rangers to try and stop him. He was taken into custody by police a few days after the video was uploaded on social media.

Yesterday, police took into custody two people from Karachi's Malir area who were involved in aerial firing atÂ Main Malir Road.