The final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played in strict security measures on March 25Some specific roads of Karachi will be closed for traffic as part of security arrangements put in place for the final scheduled at National Stadium.Special guideposts have been set for the cricket fans who intend to come to National Stadium, according to DIG Traffic Imran Yaqub.The cricket fans will also be able to arrive via shuttle service which will be running from entry points.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018