Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A key operative of banned militant group Al-Qaeda was arrested in Karachi on Tuesday, police said.Â

Addressing a press conference, SSP West Omar Shahid said Al Qaeda’s terrorist Hasan Masood was rounded up during a raid in Mominabad.

The suspect is accused of involvement in the 2015 terrorist attack on Bohra community and a failed assassination bid on Rangers’ commander Brigadier Basit in 2014.

At least two people were killed and six wounded in a bomb blast outside the Bohra Community’s Saleh Mosque on March 20, 2015.

The SSP said Masood’s brother and uncle were also involved in several acts of terrorism.Â The suspect was planning to set up a new militant network in Karachi, he added. – SAMAA

Story first published: 2nd March 2018