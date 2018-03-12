ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Monday that Sadiq Sanjrani hailed from a backward province of Pakistan and it was welcome news that he had been elected as the Senate chairman.Â

Aitzaz Ahsan was speaking to SAMAA anchor Nadeem Malik during his showÂ Nadeem Malik LiveÂ where he described the Senate chairmanship election as a ‘free election’.

“It happened via secret balloting,” he said. “Every senator voted in secrecy hence it was a free election.”

Aitzaz said that for the first time in the history of the country, a Senate chairman from Balochistan had been elected.

“Sanjrani is a ‘hardcore’ Baloch and his election as chairman Senate is good news,” he said.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that in his opinion, at least six PML-N senators had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani. After listening to Hasil Bizenjo’s speech, Aitzaz said that one expected to hear such words from the losing team.

“He (Bizenjo) is personally hurt over Sanjrani’s win,” he said.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that PML-N’s candidate for Senate chairman, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, was Zia-ul-Haq’s ‘opening batsman’.

During the show, PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq spoke to Nadeem Malik via phone and claimed that the prime minister’s son had attacked him when the results had been announced.

“I felt his hand grab my neck from behind,” said Hamid. “I bit into it so hard that one tooth of mine is still shaking,” he said.

Aitzaz spoke about the fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him by the Supreme Court and said that he had never been so disappointed over any development.

In response to a question, Aitzaz said that judges should make judgments with caution. The senior lawyer said that every chief justice after Iftikhar Chaudhry had been in office for a limited time.

“Iftikhar Chaudhry was in office for five years after his reinstatement,” he said. “He had a lot of opportunities.”

In response to a question, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the army should stand with the courts in case of a scenario in which the apex court was stormed by PML-N workers.

“The army should stand with the court,” he said. “This is not 1998 when PML-N workers stormed the Supreme Court,” he added.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz wanted to be charged with contempt of court.

“They want to be summoned by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court hearing,” he said. “They want to be punished like Nehal Hashmi,” he added.

Aitzaz claimed that the judiciary was deliberately ignoring Maryam and Nawaz Sharif. He said that it was the correct decision as it meant not playing into the hands of the Sharifs.

“The way Maryam brought aÂ tarazuÂ (scale) at the rally and openly challenged judiciary is alarming,” he said. “Nawaz and Maryam want the situation to spiral out of control so a coup takes place.”

The PPP leader said that this was not a military which was interested in staging coups anymore.

“This is a battle-hardened military that has sacrificed scores of soldiers in military operations,” he said. “Our military is fighting an ideological and moral war against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda,” he added.

Story first published: 12th March 2018