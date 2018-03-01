Ahsan Iqbal rebukes PPP on FATF’s criticism

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday called for a national response to deal with the issue of placing Pakistan on a grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATA) combating terror financing.

His comments came in response to PPP’s criticism on the ruling PML-N government following reports that Pakistan would be placed on the FATF’s grey list in June this year.

“FATF background for PPP info: In 2008 Pak was blacklisted by FATF, in 2010 it was put on grey list from black, in 2012 again put on black list, in 2014 it was put to grey from black, in 2015 it was removed from grey & put on white list, in 2018 again nominated for grey list,” Iqbal tweeted.

In a second tweet, the interior minister said Pakistan got twice blacklisted by the FATF during the PPP’s term.

“Mr Zardari with your “English speaking” Foreign Ministers, we got twice blacklisted in FATF,” Iqbal said.

“Let’s have a national response instead of politicising everything. Recent grey listing is part of US’s New Afghan strategy to put pressure on Pakistan,” he added.

In a weekly news briefing yesterday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed that Pakistan would be put on the FATA’s grey list in June.

“Pakistan will be assigned to the ‘grey list’ in June, once an Action Plan has been mutually negotiated. The statement that Pakistan will be transferred from the ‘grey’ to the ‘black’ list in June this year, is therefore not true,” he clarified.

