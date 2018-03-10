ISLAMABAD: Dr. Shahid Masood has said that the allegations he leveled regarding Zainab murder case were ’emotional dialogues’.

Dr. Shahid Masood filed the reply in the case against him through his lawyer.

The anchorperson said that, being a father, he got emotional and made such statements.

He ensured the court that he will remain aware from issuing such statements in the future.

Masood claimed, “The court handed the mandate of finding the truth was given to the fact finding committee”.

He added that he would not like to comment on what the fact finding committee had to say about him.

In his reply, Dr. Shahid Masood went on to say that he received information about the bank accounts of Zainab murder case’s prime suspect Imran Ali and his links with influential person. – SAMAA

Story first published: 10th March 2018