ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the reputation of state institutions should not be put at risk due to political differences.

He was addressing a function in the honor of retiring senators in Islamabad.

He said that the accusations of some politicians in the Senate elections were inappropriate.

The president said that the democratic process should be taken forward by keeping differences aside.

He added that the parliamentarians are harming democracy by abusing the Parliament.

“The Parliament is the country’s biggest institution,” he said. The president said that all other institutions should accept it as its superior.

He said, “There should be no hurdle in the path of making laws.”

Hussain went on to say that the scope of consultation should be widened for national consensus. – SAMAA

Story first published: 9th March 2018