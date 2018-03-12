Accountability Court to hear Ishaq Dar reference today



ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad will hear the corruption reference of assets beyond known sources of income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar today.

In previous hearing on March 5, president of National Bank, Saeed Ahmed Khan, accused in assets beyond known sources of income against Dar, appeared before the court along with his counsel.

The counsel of the accused, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi, told the judge Mohammad Bashir that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had provided his clients with a 700-page reference; however, several pages were not legible.

The two accused requested the court to delay the framing of charges until they are provided a legible copy of the reference.

The counsel pointed out that at least 70 pages of the reference were in foreign languages; hence, they should be provided with a translated version.

The court summoned a reply from the NAB on the plea.

Complying with the Supreme Courtâ€™s July 28 ruling in Panama Papers Case, the NAB filed three references â€” Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield â€” against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Dar also. The apex court granted six months to the NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report. However, the NAB got another two months from the apex court after submitting the progress on March 7.

Nawaz Sharifâ€™s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference, i.e. Avenfield reference. Hussain and Hasan Nawaz are accused in all three references. The two have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite the repeated summons.

The NAB also filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year. The supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes bank account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NABâ€™s Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq.

Story first published: 12th March 2018