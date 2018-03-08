Accountability Court allows unwell Nawaz Sharif to leave early in Avenfield case



ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court of Islamabad Thursday heard Avenfield corruption reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was allowed to leave early as he was feeling unwell.

Judge Muhammad Bashir allowed the former PM to leave early as he requested the court to this effect as he was ailing. The judge allowed him to leave early and the proceedings will continue.

Nawaz Sharif talked to media outside the court and moved back along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz. The court asked Captain (rted.) Safdar to stay back at the courtroom.

Wajid Zia, the head of Panama Papers JIT, could not appear on time before the court along with the record. NAB prosecutor told the court that Zia will bring the required record from Supreme Court of Pakistan; that is why, he is late.

Complying with the Supreme Court’s July 28 ruling in Panama Papers Case, the NAB filed three references â€” Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield â€” against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also. The apex court granted six months to the NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report. The deadline is just a couple of weeks ahead.

Nawaz Sharifâ€™s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference, i.e. Avenfield reference. Hussain and Hasan Nawaz are accused in all three references. The two have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite the repeated summons. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 8th March 2018