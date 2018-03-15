Accountability Court allows exemption to Nawaz Sharif



ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requested the Accountability Court to exempt him from appearance in London flat reference.Â Judge Muhammad Bashir directed him to leave after filing a written application to this effect.

The court adjourned the hearing till 10am today as Wajid Zia, the former Panama JIT chief, could not appear before the court.

Earlier, Nawaz arrived at Accountability Court Islamabad along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (rted.) Safdar from Murree.

Wajid Zia will get his statement recorded before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court today.

In its July 28 verdict, Supreme Court formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Wajid Zia, who is currently serving as an additional director in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Noreen Shahzadi, a witness of the Prosecution, presented to the court the record of bank transactions by Hussain Nawaz who transferred to his father US dollars five times within a day.

