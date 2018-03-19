Aamir says impressed with Imran’s passion for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: TV personality and former MQM leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that he was impressed with PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s passion for a change in Karachi.

“I was a bit confused two months back. But when I saw Imran Khan visiting party’s camps in Karachi, I made my mind to join his party,” Hussain said in an exclusive interview with Shehzad Iqbal, the host of SAMAA’s show “Awaz” on Monday.

“Karachi is a mini Pakistan. And the way Imran Khan is holding back to back rallies in the city, this persuaded me to join the PTI,” he said.

“I am proud of standing behind a man who is raising his voice against corruption and status quo. God willing, PTI will clean sweep in Karachi in the next general elections,” he said.

