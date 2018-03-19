Aamir Liaquat met Nawaz Sharif in Karachi: Interior Minister

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain met ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Karachi and called him a true leader of Pakistan, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday.

This came shortly after Hussain met Imran Khan in Karachi and announced his decision to join the PTI.

“I am joining PTI to fight the status quo and bring about a change in the country,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s party was his final destination.

Interior Minister Iqbal took to Twitter to take a swipe at Aamir Liaquat’s latest political move.

“For record sake: I was present in a meeting in which Dr Amir Liaqat met Mr Nawaz Sharif in Karachi and requested him to give time for a public meeting saying that NS was a true leader of Pakistan and its only hope,” Ahsan said.

In August 2016, the TV host had quit the politics forever after his brief detention by Rangers in the aftermath of a controversial speech made by the MQM’s founder.


