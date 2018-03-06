6 things you should know about asthma in Pakistan

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Asthma is one of the most common problems affecting Pakistanis, thanks to the rising pollution levels

Inflamed airways of the lungs result in asthma and related breathing difficulties. Dr Javed Hasan appeared in our programme, Naya Din, Tuesday morning. He specialises in chest-related diseases and works at the South City Hospital. Our team spoke to him about the long-term disease

Here are 6 things you should know about asthma:

  1. You can get asthma even at the age of 70
  2. Fast food and fried items increase your risk of getting the disease
  3. There are vaccines that can save you from asthma
  4. Children are more likely to get asthma
  5. 50% of last year’s asthma cases in Karachi were new cases
  6. 7% of Multan’s population suffers from breathing difficulties

