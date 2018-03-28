55th transgender murdered in Peshawar

Report by: Sajjad Haider

PESHAWAR: A transgender and a man were shot dead in Peshawarâ€™s Ring Road area, Samaa reported Tuesday.

This is 55th murder of a transgender in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since January 2015, according to Trans Action Pakistan.

Police said the victim, identified as Daniyal, was going somewhere in a rickshaw along with a friend when unidentified attackers on a motorcycle fired shots on them.

The police said they were shot multiple times and died on the spot. The attackers fled.

The other victim was identified as Aizaz.

The transgender belonged to Lakki Marwat area, according to SP City Kokab Khan. They were heading to Pathang chowk from Iqbal Plaza when targeted, he told Samaa.

Their bodies were sent to Khyber Teaching Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police, meanwhile, held the rickshaw driver and begun investigation, conducting raids for the culprits in different areas.

Story first published: 28th March 2018