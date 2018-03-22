22-year-old Careem captain found murdered in Rawalpindi

Reported by: Umar Asif

RAWALPINDI: The body of a 22-year-old Careem captain was recovered by police on Tuesday.Â

A press release by Careem Pakistan stated that Sajawal Ameer had been killed in a car snatching incident. He worked forÂ transportation network company Careem as a captain.

The bullet-riddled body of the young man was recovered from Rawalpindi’s Lakhu area from Chohar Chowk.

Careem’s Managing Director Junaid Iqbal took to Twitter to condemn the driver’s murder and demanded justice.

Hi @MJibranNasir – shocking/sad/tragic incidents. Provided key data to LEAs, legal/moral/emotional/financial assistance to families. Sadly this wont bring back the young men – citizens vulnerable in the face of gun violence, can happen to anyone. Appeal to LEAs for stern action! https://t.co/zSueEVgEMW â€” Junaid Iqbal (@JiqbalPK) March 13, 2018

its incredibly sad @muhammadalee1 . we have experienced Karachi for the last decade – gun crime can cripple a city. sad the authorities don’t care to notice the capital city is falling prey to crime https://t.co/B0EchMFzKs â€” Junaid Iqbal (@JiqbalPK) March 13, 2018

We are one my friend. team at ground for funeral, shared key data with police, escalated to city MNA, raising voice to media, organizing protest tomorrow, organizing insurance compensation, looking at tech solutions. We wont back down, we need justice and safer cities! https://t.co/pnZTh9q0DD â€” Junaid Iqbal (@JiqbalPK) March 13, 2018

We will fight these elements together. Careem Captains are incredibly hard working, – no one will break their spirit. Captains spend hours striving for a Halaal honest living. we will not forget Shaheed Sajawal and Junaid. https://t.co/pnZTh9q0DD â€” Junaid Iqbal (@JiqbalPK) March 13, 2018

In remembrance of Shaheed Captain Sajawal Ameer and Captain Junaid Mustafa, we urge every member of our Careem community to join us and raise their voice against these gruesome acts of violence. Venue and time will be shared shortly. pic.twitter.com/0733w3F1BK â€” Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) March 13, 2018

This was the second Careem driver who was found murdered in a span of 15 days. Police have so far not arrived at any conclusion regarding the murderers.

Story first published: 13th March 2018