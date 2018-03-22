22-year-old Careem captain found murdered in Rawalpindi

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reported by: Umar Asif

RAWALPINDI: The body of a 22-year-old Careem captain was recovered by police on Tuesday.Â 

A press release by Careem Pakistan stated that Sajawal Ameer had been killed in a car snatching incident. He worked forÂ transportation network company Careem as a captain.

The bullet-riddled body of the young man was recovered from Rawalpindi’s Lakhu area from Chohar Chowk.

Careem’s Managing Director Junaid Iqbal took to Twitter to condemn the driver’s murder and demanded justice.

This was the second Careem driver who was found murdered in a span of 15 days. Police have so far not arrived at any conclusion regarding the murderers.


