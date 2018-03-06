2018 elections may be a referendum on judiciary: Senator Farhatullah

March 6, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The upcoming general elections may result in a referendum against the judiciary, said Senator Farhatullah Babar on Tuesday.

“I want to request the honorable judges that don’t tread a path which may result in a referendum against you,” said Senator Babar, in his address to the Senate.

“The Constitution is not what is written in it, but the one which Baba Rehmat says it is,” he said, amid a round of applause from the fellow senators.

“Mr Chairman, I feel concerned when our very honorable judges read poetry instead of quoting the law and constitution,” he added.

The term Baba Rehmat is reference to a speech delivered by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at a seminar in Lahore on December 16 last year.

The chief justice said: "The judiciary is like Baba Rehmat (a village elder). Do not doubt its integrity."

"If a decision is issued against you, don't abuse [the judiciary] by saying the baba has become a part of a design or a grand plan," he said. "The baba has not and will not become a part of any plan."

(Writing by Zahid Hussain)
