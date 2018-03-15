15-year-old from Larkana pens English novel

SAMAA TV caught up with Laraib Soomro, the author of the novel, to inquire more about her book."I've written this book and focused on a girl whose name is Spring," she said. "There are many characters in this novel but my personal favourite is that of Marina," she added.A book launch ceremony for 'The Secrets of Spring' was held in which friends and family showered praises on Laraib."She is student who will give her matriculation exams soon," said her father. "She has managed to pen a novel in English as a student and that is something that I'm proud of," he added.

Story first published: 26th March 2018