15-year-old from Larkana pens English novel

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reported by: Naveed Larak

Cameraman: Tariq Channa

LARKANA: A 15-year-old has penned an English mystery novel titled 'The Secrets of Spring', SAMAA TV reported on Monday.Â 

SAMAA TV caught up with Laraib Soomro, the author of the novel, to inquire more about her book.

"I've written this book and focused on a girl whose name is Spring," she said. "There are many characters in this novel but my personal favourite is that of Marina," she added.

A book launch ceremony for 'The Secrets of Spring' was held in which friends and family showered praises on Laraib.

"She is student who will give her matriculation exams soon," said her father. "She has managed to pen a novel in English as a student and that is something that I'm proud of," he added.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Rumman Raees brings PSL trophy to SAMAA TV’s office

March 26, 2018 7:58 pm

Pakistan ignore Kamran in T20 squad for Windies series

March 26, 2018 7:19 pm

Lady health workers stage sit-in protest in Lahore

March 26, 2018 7:08 pm

Cricket: Pakistan touts PSL final in pitch to host foreign teams

March 26, 2018 6:03 pm

Islamabad United’s Asif Ali, Hussain Talat selected for WI series

March 26, 2018 5:50 pm

Dr Farooq Sattar slams ECPâ€™s ruling on intra-party elections

March 26, 2018 5:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.