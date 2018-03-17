#SpeakUp: Samaa reporter banned to enter Karachi University

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: Samaa TV reporter Sonia Shehzad has been disallowed to enter Karachi University to cover the protest of students against “harassment” taking place in the varsity.

“I came in the morning and was supposed to take the comments of the students on the matter. I was sitting at the gate for one and a half hours but was not allowed to enter the premises,” Shehzad said.

The reporter added, “When I contacted the public relations officers and told him that I need to talk to students for their comments on issue, he told me that today was Saturday and it is a holiday.”

She went on to say that the officer said that he was off and could not get her permission to enter the premises.

Sonia Shehzad was reporting the issue from the varsity.

A KU student had said Wednesday that one of her professors had offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said the same teacher had demanded to meet her alone.

Other students have said he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp

If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv. Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.

DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

KU harassment: Second audiotape of threats

March 17, 2018 10:58 am

Senator Krishna Kumari to raise KU harassment issue in Senate

March 16, 2018 10:18 pm

#SpeakUp becomes top trend on Twitter

March 16, 2018 9:12 pm

Remember KU Prof Sahar Ansari? He was found guilty of harassment

March 16, 2018 6:41 pm

Harassment is unacceptable, says inquiry committee member

March 16, 2018 4:59 pm

KU sexual harassment committee records student’s statement

March 16, 2018 4:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.