KARACHI: Samaa TV reporter Sonia Shehzad has been disallowed to enter Karachi University to cover the protest of students against “harassment” taking place in the varsity.
“I came in the morning and was supposed to take the comments of the students on the matter. I was sitting at the gate for one and a half hours but was not allowed to enter the premises,” Shehzad said.
The reporter added, “When I contacted the public relations officers and told him that I need to talk to students for their comments on issue, he told me that today was Saturday and it is a holiday.”
She went on to say that the officer said that he was off and could not get her permission to enter the premises.
Sonia Shehzad was reporting the issue from the varsity.
A KU student had said Wednesday that one of her professors had offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said the same teacher had demanded to meet her alone.
Other students have said he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.
The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.
Tell us your story: #SpeakUp
If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv. Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.
DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 17th March 2018