Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani: A profile

March 12, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Pakistan
By: Usman Khan

The election for Senate chairman will be held on Monday and Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is one of the candidates in the polls. Here is his biography.

He is from the Khan Bahadur family of Sajrani tribe in Balochistan. He was recently elected as a senator on independent ticket. His cousin Sardar Atif Sanjrani was a National Assembly member from 1997 to 1999. He cousin Mir Amanullah is currently serving as MPA of Chagai.

He has served on high profile government positions including Coordinator of Grievances Cell at Prime Minister’s Secretariat in 1999 and was also a member of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission.

He went on to serve as Chief Coordinator/Advisor, Prime Ministerâ€™s Grievances Wing, Prime Ministerâ€™s Secretariat in 2009.

The senator is a graduate from a University of Balochistan.

Sanjrani is also working as Sanjrani Mining Companyâ€™s Chief Executive and serving as Director/Chairman H.R Committee in the National Industrial Parks Development & Management Company and The Hub Power Company (HUBCO)

He also worked as Director on several Sui Southern Gas Company boards along with Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

 


