Police arrested 10 men for ordering the rape of a woman in Toba Tek Singh as revenge for a rape allegedly committed by her brother, officials said Tuesday

According to AFP, the rape happened on March 20 in Toba Tek Singh, a town situated 275 kilometres (172 miles) southwest of Lahore. According to a police official, Naeem Yousuf, a boy was caught raping a 16-year old girl and the whole neighbourhood gathered, demanding that the boy be killed.

“The boy’s family then gave the girl’s family the option of raping any woman in their family,” he said. They chose a 40-year-old woman and the brother of the 16-year-old girl raped her.

According to Naeem, the two families then drafted a written agreement about the “settlement”, stating they would forget the incident and hold no grudges.

Abdul Majeed, the chief of the local police station, said one of his staff obtained the written agreement and a case was registered against the 10 people from both the families who signed it.

Story first published: 27th March 2018