Zardari retracts, regrets his remarks about Rao Anwar as mis-spoken

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has regretted the remarks he made in interview with a private channel Friday that sought to give the impression of supporting the absconding former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Mr. Asif Ali Zardari has described his words as mis-spoken and regretted any offence to anyone.

The former President also acknowledged in another TV interview today that his words about Rao Anwar were indeed mis-spoken, the Spokesperson said..

The former President has also denounced extra judicial killings as “abhorrent, criminal and unacceptable” and called for bringing to justice all those involved in it, the Spokesperson said.

Enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings are twins of a deepening curse. It is unthinkable that the Pakistan People’s Party would support it in any form or manner, the Spokesperson said. The party’s record in and out of the parliament is a testimony to it.

The former President realizes that his remarks made unwittingly in the flow of conversation may have caused anguish and has regretted it. – SAMAA