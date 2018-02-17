Zainab’s killer handed four death sentences

Imran Ali, 24, had killed Zainab in Kasur city of Punjab last month.He faces further charges in the cases of eight other children attacked in the city -- five of whom were murdered.He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab.Ali was handed four separate death sentences after being convicted of the rape and murder of Zainab, as well as terrorism charges.Under Pakistani law, crimes that are considered to have spread terror in society can be charged as acts of terrorism.Prosecutor general of Punjab, Ihtesham Qadir, Imran received further life imprisonment and fines totalling 3.2 million rupees for additional charges of hiding his victim's body.One million rupees of the fine would be given in compensation to Zainab's family, public prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo said.The trial was held in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat prison for security reasons.Zainab's mother Nusrat Bibi demanded execution of the death penalties be carried out in public."I want him to be hanged publicly at the place where he took Zainab," she told reporters after the verdict.Zainab's murder last month sparked outrage across Pakistan, with riots erupting in Kasur as thousands swarmed police stations and set fire to politicians' homes, while Pakistanis across the nation took to social media demanding action.The killing sparked calls for the public execution of Ali after officials said his DNA had been recovered from the scene of the crime and matched samples from similar cases.At least twelve cases of rape and murder have been recorded in the Kasur area in the past two years. - AFP

