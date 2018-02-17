LIVE UPDATES



We are satisfied but want the murderer to be hanged publicly, he says



"I want to thank all institutions for playing their part in the arrest and punishment of Zainab's murderer, says Zainab's uncle



I want him to be hanged at the same location where he took my daughter to, says Zainab's mother



"We are satisfied by the verdict but we want him to be publicly executed," says Zainab's mother



Zainab's mother and father express satisfaction at the decision given by the ATC



Zainab's mother and paternal uncle hold a press conference to react to the verdict of the case



The life imprisonment sentence was for sodomy and another penalty was for hiding the body in a trash heap



The death sentence was forÂ kidnap, rape, murder and one for committing an act of terrorism



"It must be kept in mind that Imran raped and murdered nine different girls," he said



"Imran was given a fair trial," said Ehtesham



Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir said that Imran has 15 days to appeal for mercy



The suspect was also sentenced to life imprisonment once by the anti-terrorism court



As per details, the suspect was also fined Rs 3.2 million by the anti-terrorism court



Mother of Zainab Ansari has pleaded the court to order the hanging of her daughter's alleged murderer at the same place where he killed her daughter



Father of Zainab Ansari has said that her daughter's alleged murderer should be publicly punished and an example should be made out of him so that no one ever thinks of committing such a crime



The prime suspect in the rape and murder case of the innocent Zainab Ansari - Imran Ali - had confessed to his crime during the trial against him.The trial was completed in four days while 33 eye-witnesses filed their statements in the proceedings.Imran Ali has been accused of kidnapping the four-year-old child in Kasur and later killed her and raping her.During the investigation of the case, Imranâ€™s DNA sample have matched with those collected from the Zainab's body and those collected from bodies of seven other minors.Lahore High Court (LHC) sent the case to Anti-Terrorism Court and remarked that the verdict should be announced within seven days.ATC heard the proceedings in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail and reserved its verdict, which will be announced today.

