Zainab murder: ATC to commence trial from Feb 12

February 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) will formally commence trial of accused Imran Ali in Zainab murder case from Feb 12.

Talking to media after attending Zainab case proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Saturday, the prosecution team said the court handed over a copy of challan (charge-sheet) to the accused during the proceedings today and the accused would likely be indicted on the next hearing, Feb 12.

ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat due to security reasons after being requested by the prosecution for the purpose.

The defence council was also present during the proceedings whereas the prosecution team was comprised of Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo and others.

Accused Imran was remanded to judicial custody after submission of challan by prosecution on Feb 9.


