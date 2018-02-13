Woman claims MQM’s Salman Mujahid sexually assaulted, blackmailed her

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: A woman has filed a complaint against MQM-Pakistan's leader Salman Mujahid Baloch on Tuesday, claiming that he had sexually assaulted and then blackmailed her at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad.Â 

The woman filed a complaint against Salman Mujahid at the Gulshan police station in which she claimed that Salman Mujahid called her to Islamabad on the pretext of giving her a job.

The MQM-P leader, according to the woman, pretended to everyone that she was his nephew.

The name of the woman is Aleena and she claimed that Salman Mujahid sexually assaulted her at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad and made a video of it from a hidden camera.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Salman Mujahid, after assaulting her, asked for her forgiveness and promised to marry her. Later, he backtracked on his promise to tie the knot with her.

She also said that Salman Mujahid demanded Rs 4 million from her in exchange for the video. She further alleged that the MQM MNA had her brother kidnapped and had him tortured at Abid Town.

This is a conspiracy against me: Salman Mujahid Baloch


Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Salman Mujahid termed the latest episode as a conspiracy against him.

"I had already filed a complaint against this woman on December 16, 2017," he said.

Salman Mujahid claimed that the woman had lied to her and said that her mother was suffering from cancer. In this regard, he said that she borrowed a sum of Rs 4 million from him.

"The affidavit of that is written with her own hands," he said. "The issue is in court."
