Will disclose important secrets after February 18: Kamran Tessori

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori said on Saturday that he would disclose important secrets pertaining to the party and the prevalent crisis it was facing after February 18.Â 

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Kamran Tessori said that ever since he had come to Islamabad he had not talked to Dr Farooq Sattar.

"I'm not upset with him (Sattar), I consider him the only leader of MQM-P," he said.

Tessori said that he would accept any decision taken by Dr Farooq Sattar and said that Rabita Committee did not consider him their leader.

Kamran Tessori said that the workers meeting called by Dr Farooq Sattar and those in Bahadurabad was for all to see. He said that after yesterday's workers meeting, Rabita Committee should go home.

Kamran Tessori said that people thought he was influencing the decisions taken by Dr Farooq Sattar.
Email This Post

Story first published: 17th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zainab’s killer handed four death sentences

February 17, 2018 5:20 pm

SAMAA cartoon

February 17, 2018 3:00 pm

Patients at JPMC put forward their complaints during CJP’s visit

February 17, 2018 2:49 pm

15th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference held at AFIC, NIHD

February 17, 2018 2:33 pm

Punjab attorney general discloses details of the Zainab murder case verdict

February 17, 2018 1:39 pm

Punjab Rangers kill three terrorists in DG Khan

February 17, 2018 1:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.