Will disclose important secrets after February 18: Kamran Tessori

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Kamran Tessori said that ever since he had come to Islamabad he had not talked to Dr Farooq Sattar."I'm not upset with him (Sattar), I consider him the only leader of MQM-P," he said.Tessori said that he would accept any decision taken by Dr Farooq Sattar and said that Rabita Committee did not consider him their leader.Kamran Tessori said that the workers meeting called by Dr Farooq Sattar and those in Bahadurabad was for all to see. He said that after yesterday's workers meeting, Rabita Committee should go home.Kamran Tessori said that people thought he was influencing the decisions taken by Dr Farooq Sattar.

Story first published: 17th February 2018