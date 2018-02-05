Online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia has deleted the profiles of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari from their website.

The website states “the subject of the article does not have any notability by its own” as the reason for deleting the account.”

It mentioned that there was plagiarism on Bakhtawar’s page from the official Wikipedia page of Pakistan People’s Party, and it contained more information about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Wikipedia page of the elder Zardari daughter violated three policies of Wikimedia namely copy pasting, neutrality and primary source.

“The subject is often in the news but there is no in-depth coverage on her. She is not a elected politician. She doesn’t have a notable career either,” a comment on the delete page said.

Meanwhile, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari’s page was deleted on April 10, 2017 but was reinstated later.

Her page now redirects to Bhutto family page.

“The notability of the subject is very similar to that of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari – the latter is on the verge of deletion. The subject has not notability by its own, and sourcing is in passing and routine coverage, which means no in-depth coverage.” A comment on Aseefa’s page read.

“The subject is not a elected politician thus fails WP:POLITICIAN and doesn’t have a notable career either,” it read.

Story first published: 5th February 2018