Vote for us, we will make Karachi and Peshawar like Lahore: Shehbaz

February 27, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

PATOKI: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the people of Karachi and Peshawar to vote for PML-N in the upcoming elections and his party would make their cities like Lahore.

Addressing a large PML-N rally in Patoki, the newly-elected PML-N acting president stated that Karachi, the 'City of Lights' had turned into a heap of garbage. He said that passengers were forced to commute in worn-out buses in Karachi.

"Citizens of Karachi and Peshawar should vote for PML-N. We will make their city like Lahore," he said.

 

 
 

