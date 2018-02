By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Daniyal Aziz is the latest PML-N member who has been issued a contempt of court notice on Friday after Talal Chaudhry was sent one earlier.

It seems as if PML-N leaders' diatribes against the judiciary are coming back to haunt them as the apex court is starting to take notice of the incendiary speeches targeted towards it.

Listen to what Daniyal Aziz had to say in the recent past about senior judges of the supreme court that may have incited the contempt notice.