Two army soldiers martyred in LOC firing

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom when Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector on Thursday, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan army troops responded to Indian unprovoked firing and reports of substantial damage to Indian posts were received.

The martyred include 32-year-old Sepoy Muneer Chohan, a resident of village Kahuta and 28-year-old Sepoy Amir Hussain, a resident of district Bhimber. – APP


