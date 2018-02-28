Two army soldiers martyred in LOC firing

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom when Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector on Thursday, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan army troops responded to Indian unprovoked firing and reports of substantial damage to Indian posts were received.

The martyred include 32-year-old Sepoy Muneer Chohan, a resident of village Kahuta and 28-year-old Sepoy Amir Hussain, a resident of district Bhimber. – APP

