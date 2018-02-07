Top military brass vows to consolidate gains of years long counter-terror efforts

February 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


RAWALPINDI: The 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Wednesday under the chair of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and security environment, especially in the context of US security related policies for the region, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Progress of operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad” and increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) were also discussed.

The Indian CFVs are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively, the ISPR statement said.

The forum reiterated that gains of years long counter-terrorism efforts would be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

The forum concluded that national interest would be kept at premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability. – AGENCIES


Email This Post

Story first published: 7th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Seven PTI aspirants submit nomination papers for Senate polls

February 7, 2018 6:02 pm

Mashal Khanâ€™s mother calls ATC verdict an incomplete justice

February 7, 2018 5:26 pm

Lasbela: Heaven for footballers in a cricket loving nation

February 7, 2018 2:22 pm

A timeline of the Mashal Khan lynching case

February 7, 2018 1:25 pm

Asma murder case: Imran gives KP police a pat on the back

February 7, 2018 12:57 pm

Two security men martyred in North Waziristan rocket attack

February 7, 2018 12:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: farahjamil

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.