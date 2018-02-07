Top military brass vows to consolidate gains of years long counter-terror efforts



RAWALPINDI: The 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Wednesday under the chair of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and security environment, especially in the context of US security related policies for the region, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Progress of operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad” and increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) were also discussed.

The Indian CFVs are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively, the ISPR statement said.

The forum reiterated that gains of years long counter-terrorism efforts would be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

The forum concluded that national interest would be kept at premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 7th February 2018