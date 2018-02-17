Thumbs of voters, and not umpire’s finger, make decisions: Nawaz Sharif

Addressing a workers convention in Lodhran this afternoon, he said people of Lodhran in by election rejected the elements, who remained busy only in levelling baseless allegations against others.Criticizing his opponents, especially Imran Khan, the former PM said “thumbs of voters, and not umpire’s finger, make decisions in elections.”He claimed that the masses will reject his opponents in upcoming general elections. “In general elections, you will not learn a lesson but this nation will teach you a lesson.”Nawaz Sharif said present government provided cheap electricity and fertilizer to farmers to improve their standard of life.He said we launched power projects and ended load shedding besides eliminating terrorism in the country and restored peace in Karachi and elsewhere in Pakistan.Addressing the convention, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the present government has fulfilled its promise by ending power load shedding in the country.He said farmers are being provided subsidized fertilizer for the last three years and power tariff on tube-wells is also being subsidized to facilitate the peasants.The Chief Minister said record development schemes of roads at a cost of over eighty five billion rupees have been completed in Punjab.He said the people of Lodhran rejected negative politics and reposed confidence in the leadership of PML-N in recent by election.Minister of State Abdul Rahaman Kanju said the incumbent government has steered the country out of crises and completed record developmental projects. - Samaa/APP

Story first published: 17th February 2018