ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes after news broke of his marriage to Bushra Manika, on Monday.

This was Khan’s first reaction to news of him tying the knot with Bushra Manika, who is reportedly his spiritual guide as well.

The cricketer-turned-politician took to micro-blogging site Twitter and thanked everyone for wishing him on his third marriage.

I want to thank everyone for their prayers and good wishes on my marriage. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 19, 2018

میرے نکاح کے موقع پر دعاؤں اور نیک تمناؤں کا تحفہ بھجوانے والوں کا میں تہہ دل سے مشکور ہوں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 19, 2018

Rumours finally died down about the third wedding of Imran Khan on Sunday as the party confirmed that the PTI chief had married Bushra Manika.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Samaa, confirmed that Khan’s nikah was solemnised today by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee.

Mufti Saeed was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the PTI chief tied the knot in an intimate and simple ceremony, adding that details about Valima would be announced later.

Story first published: 19th February 2018