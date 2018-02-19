Imran thanks people for their well wishes, prayers in latest tweet

February 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes after news broke of his marriage to Bushra Manika, on Monday. 

This was Khan’s first reaction to news of him tying the knot with Bushra Manika, who is reportedly his spiritual guide as well.

The cricketer-turned-politician took to micro-blogging site Twitter and thanked everyone for wishing him on his third marriage.

Rumours finally died down about the third wedding of  Imran Khan on Sunday as the party confirmed that the PTI chief had married Bushra Manika.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Samaa, confirmed that Khan’s nikah was solemnised today by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee.

Mufti Saeed was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the PTI chief tied the knot in an intimate and simple ceremony, adding that details about Valima would be announced later.


