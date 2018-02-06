Tessori says will surrender to what Farooq Sattar decides

February 6, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori said he will accept whatever Farooq Sattar decides in the interest of the party.

The Muttahida leader arrived at Farooq Sattar’s residence located in PIB Colony. He said, “I am raring to render every sacrifice.”

Farooq Sattar’s ailing mother also reached. She said, “I am sick. I will not say a word.”

Watch the clip here.

 

