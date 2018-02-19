Sweets and bhangras: PTI workers in Gujranwala celebrate Imran’s marriage

February 19, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

GUJRANWALA: As news broke of PTI chief Imran Khan's third marriage, supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician took to the streets of Gujranwala and danced to the beat of the drums.Â 

Imran Khan's marriage is always a cause of celebration for those who support him. PTI workers distributed sweets and did theÂ bhangraÂ after hearing news of the former cricket captain's marriage with Bushra Bibi.

"We're very happy that Imran Khan has married again," said Zahid Iqbal Gujjar. "We have celebrated his marriage with festivity."

 
 

