Swat: 11 Pakistan Army soldiers including officer embrace martyrdom, 13 injured

According to ISPR, the attack occurred in Kabal town of Swat district, nearly 10 kilometres from Mingora city, where a suicide bomber blew himself up near military unit sports area.Among the martyred include Captain Jahanzaib, who succumbed to his wounds when the suicide bomber struck.Initially three Pakistan Army soldiers were reported to have embraced martyrdom. Seven critically injured soldiers, that also included captain Jahanzaib, also succumbed to their wounds while the number of those injured in the blast rose to 13.

Story first published: 3rd February 2018