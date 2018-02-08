Parliament is wholly independent, says CJP Nisar



ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday said it is incumbent upon the judiciary to interpret a law that is ambiguous.

The CJP said this while hearing several pleas filed to the apex court to set a time-period of disqualification under the specific Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and said the the apex court may interpret the clauses that are ambiguous.

Appearing before the a five-member larger bench, counsel Asma Jahangir, representing Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s disqualified lawmaker Rai Hasan Nawaz, said, “How can the court undertake a job that politicians fail to do?”

The Parliament alone should decide on the political matters; however, the Parliament is not free and independent so far, she asserted.

However, the CJP responded, “We do not agree to this. We believe the Parliament is wholly independent.”

When Asma said the maximum period of disqualification should be five years under Article 62, CJP Nisar remarked that the lawmakers may decide minimum and maximum limit of sentences; however, in such an instance the court will decide the sentences on case-to-case basis.

Remarking that the court will not hear the petitioners’ counsels anymore, the CJP adjourned the hearing till Monday.

