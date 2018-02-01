Two students killed as teacher opens fire in Balochistan school

According to our correspondent, students Rashid Ali, Muhammad Bijjar were killed and a teacher Muhammad Salahuddin sustained serious injuries when a teacher Nadir Ali opened fire on them.Police claimed that the accused accidentally discharged the firearm. “He was checking his pistol when it went off,” a police official told APP.The incident occurred in Government Boys School, Goth Magsi area of Jhal Magsi.According to eyewitnesses, the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after the incident, was intoxicated.The bodies of deceased and injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.Levies Force registered the case and initiated investigation. – Samaa/APP

