Two students killed as teacher opens fire in Balochistan school

JHAL MAGSI: A teacher opened fire in class room of a government-run school in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district on Thursday, killing two students and injuring a teacher.
According to our correspondent, students Rashid Ali, Muhammad Bijjar were killed and a teacher Muhammad Salahuddin sustained serious injuries when a teacher Nadir Ali opened fire on them.
Police claimed that the accused accidentally discharged the firearm. “He was checking his pistol when it went off,” a police official told APP.
The incident occurred in Government Boys School, Goth Magsi area of Jhal Magsi.
According to eyewitnesses, the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after the incident, was intoxicated.
The bodies of deceased and injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Levies Force registered the case and initiated investigation. – Samaa/APP
Story first published: 1st February 2018