RAWALPINDI: Over 500 Students and faculty members from leading educational institutes of Multan spent a day with Army at Multan Garrison.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the event was aimed at familiarising students about functioning of Pakistan Army and its capabilities.

The participants conducted live firing with small arms, witnessed weapons and equipment display.

The students thanked Pakistan Army for the awareness.

Story first published: 16th February 2018