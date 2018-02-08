Six parties field 47 candidates for Senate election from Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 47 nomination papers have been filed in Sindh for the upcoming Senate’s election as the first phase of the submission of nomination papers has been completed.

The Senate’s election would be held on March 03

Six political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Serzameen Party (PSP), Pakistan Muslim League Functial (PML-f), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have submitted 47 nomination papers for the 12 Senates seats from Sindh province.

Out of 47 nomination papers 23 have been submitted for 7 general seats, for that the PPP submitted 10, MQM (P) 7, PSP 4 and PML-F 01.

For the two women seats, a total 9 nomination papers have been submitted, the PPP and MQM-P each submitted 4, PSP submitted 1 nomination paper.

And 11 nomination papers were submitted for two seats of technocrat/Ulema for that the PPP submitted 4 nomination papers, MQM (P) 5, PTI and PSP each submitted one nomination papers.

For the one seat of non-Muslim, four nomination papers have been submitted which includes PPP 2, PSP and MQM (P) each submitted 1 nomination paper.

PPP awards tickets to following candidates

The PPP yesterday awarded party tickets to Mian Raza Rabbani, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Ali Jamot, Imam Din Shokeen, Ayaz Mehar, and Krishna Kohli, Quratul Ain Marri from Sindh Assembly.

Anwar Lal Dino would be awarded party ticket for the non-Muslim seat from Sindh.

PML-N names candidates

Among the candidates nominated by the ruling PML-N are Farooq Khan from Faisalabad, PML-N Spokesperson Asif Kirmani, Sindh and Punjab ex IG Rana Maqbool, Haroon Akhtar, brother of Advisor to PM on Revenue Hamayun Akhtar, PML-N United States President Shaheen Butt, leader of PML-N UK Zubair Gul, Musadiq Malik, Nuzhat Amir and Sadia Abbasi for the womenâ€™s seat, Ishaq Dar for the technocrat seat, MNA from DG Khan and sitting Minister for Communication Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Naseer Bhutta, Shakeel Awan and Irfan Daha. Kamran Michael will contest for the non-Muslim seat from Punjab in the Senate elections.

34 candidates to contest in KPK

As many as 34 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 11 seats of Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the last date of nomination papers as election was schedule on March 3.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as against seven general seats being fallen vacant in mid March this year 20 candidates have filed papers to contest the polls.

PTI topped the list of the candidates with seven nomination papers including Muhammad Ayub, Khial Zaman, Fida Muhammad, Faisal Javaid, Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Zafar Ullah Khattak and Ali Khan.

Similarly, PMLN fielded four candidates for general seats. They are: Ali Afzal Khan Jadoon, Haji Dildar Khan, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Muhammad Qasim Shah.

The PPPP has fielded two candidates for general seats including, Faisal Sakhi Butt and Bahramand Khan and ANP gave ticket to Masood Abbas.

The JUIF awarded ticket to Gul Nasib Khan and Muhammad Talha Mehmood for the general seats.

JI fielded Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Abdul Wasay for general seats in KP and Muhammad Ghaufran has been nominated by QWP for general seat.

As against the two seats reserved for women eight candidates have filed the papers including Mehr Taj Roghani and Noreen Farooq of PTI. PMLN has given ticket to Raeesa Dawood and Sobia Shahid.

Whereas ANP, JUIF, PPPP and QWP fielded one candidate each included Naeema Kishwar (JUIF), Rubina Khalid (PPPP), Shagufta Malik (ANP) and Anisa Zeb Tahir Kheli (QWP). Similary, six candidates are in run for two technocrat and Ulema seats. PTI give ticke to Azam Khan Swati and Abdul Latif Yoisafzai. JUIF and PMLN fielded Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh and Dilawar Khan respectively. Moulana Sami Ul Haq and Nasir Khan are contesting election in independent capacity against the technocrat and Ulema seats.Â SAMAA/AGENCIES

Story first published: 8th February 2018