Sindh bans garbage dumping in open spaces

KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed a ban on dumping household, industrial, commercial and hospital waste in open residential and commercial areas.
A notification in this regard says action will be taken against the violators.
The garbage is dumped only in areas designated by provincial government or municipal authorities for the purpose.
The ban has been imposed due to environment and health hazards for the residents.
The SHO of the concerned police station has been authorized to register complaints for violations. - APP
Story first published: 27th February 2018