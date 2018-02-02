Sheikh Rashid predicts clash between PML-N, Supreme Court

The AML chief said that it was the ruling party's wish to clash with the Supreme Court but the apex court was not giving in to their plans."The Supreme Court is restraining itself against them," he said. "They want the apex court to make a mistake but the judges are acting strictly according to the constitution," he added.Sheikh Rashid said that there was no power on Earth that could prevent Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from being punished."I am one hundred percent sure that action will be taken against Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif," he said. "There is no power save for Allah that can save them from the rule of law this time," he added.Sheikh Rashid predicted that the ruling party will clash with the apex court before March 30 and ensure its own political death.

Story first published: 2nd February 2018